Nintendo brings back Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream after more than a decade of absence

Anyone who thought Nintendo's support following the announcement and possible release of Nintendo Switch 2 in the coming months was coming to an end soon is sorely mistaken. And that's because the Japanese company has just announced the first Tomodachi Life game in ten years, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

The title recaptures the party atmosphere of the Mii avatars and brings them into an island life simulator environment and watch as they interact with each other in the craziest ways imaginable, and even get a glimpse into their dreams.

At the moment there's no release date for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, beyond the wide release window of 2026, but you can check out the trailer and a few screenshots below.