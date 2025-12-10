Nintendo announces two new titles for the Nintendo 64 catalogue at NSO... and there are rumours of four more...

HQ

Nintendo has a nostalgic surprise in store for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users this Christmas in the form of two new additions to the catalogue of available Nintendo 64 classics, with Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble joining the collection on December 17.

Rayman 2 was one of the most requested titles by gamers for the subscription service, so the news is sure to please many... and puts the rest on an interesting path as well.

We say this because a few months ago on Reddit a user discovered a series of blurry, unreleased titles for the Nintendo 64 catalogue. They were in the background, blurry behind the menu, but the community managed to discover that they were Donkey Kong 64, Forsaken 64, Super Smash Bros., Glover and Rayman 2: The Great Escape. None of these had been confirmed, thus validating the supposed "leak" of games, until today. Therefore (and take this with extreme caution) there could be a very slight glimmer of hope with seeing Donkey Kong 64, Super Smash Bros., Glover and Forsaken 64 also coming to NSO in the near future, perhaps even in the early months of 2026.

Will you be playing Tonic Trouble or Rayman 2: The Great Escape this Christmas on Nintendo Switch family consoles?