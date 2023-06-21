Nintendo announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo has announced a new 2D sidescrolling platformer in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is set for release on the 20th of October, 2023.

This game brings a bunch of new features, and most of them are quite odd. We can make objects come to life with a new flower, talk to plants, and turn into an elephant.

On the less weird side of things, Daisy is a playable character this time around, which should make for a great addition to the roster of characters. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the 20th of October.