Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder

It looks like Mario may have eaten the wrong mushroom.

Nintendo has announced a new 2D sidescrolling platformer in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is set for release on the 20th of October, 2023.

This game brings a bunch of new features, and most of them are quite odd. We can make objects come to life with a new flower, talk to plants, and turn into an elephant.

On the less weird side of things, Daisy is a playable character this time around, which should make for a great addition to the roster of characters. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the 20th of October.

