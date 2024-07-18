Nintendo announces official charging cradle for Joy-Con and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers to be launched in October

HQ

Nintendo Switch is well into its eighth year, and the next generation is (sure, Furukawa's word) just around the corner. That's why we were so surprised by the announcement this morning on Nintendo Spain's official X account.

Nintendo will launch an official controller charging stand compatible with both Joy-Con and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers for Switch. At the moment, we don't know how much it will cost, but we do know that it will arrive on October 17.

It is strange that the Japanese company wants to launch a product like this almost at the end of the console's life cycle, but it is also true that there are now more consoles in the hands of users, and many of them probably have more than one pair of Joy-Con to play on Switch and want to always have them ready for the next game.

Is it an attractive peripheral for you?