Nintendo announces new Switch OLED model

It's been rumoured for a while that Nintendo would announce a new version of the Switch and now they have! The new model is equipped with a seven-inch OLED screen with 720p resolution, which is a bit bigger than the previous model with 6.2 inches. In addition, the stand has been upgraded and now extends over the entire back, which should make things a lot easier if you're not holding the console in your hands. But it doesn't stop there... The new version will also have 64GB of storage, better sound, and an input for an ethernet cable.

The new Nintendo Switch will have exactly the same name as before and if these upgrades convince you to buy the console, the price tag will be $350. It will be released on October 8!

Are you thinking of getting one?