Nintendo announces new Metroid game, Dread

As part of the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, Nintendo just announced a new entry in the Metroid series, Metroid Dread. Set to release later this year on the Switch, the title will see Samus face-off against a variety of terrifying creatures, of biological and robotic design. The title will also be 2D and will have a horror feel to it, as Samus is hunted by robots that seem pretty encouraged at finding and tearing her apart.

The game itself will officially be launching later this year, October 8 to be exact, and at launch, there will be a few new Amiibos to get your hands on: one of Samus from this game, and another of one of the robots that is hunting you.

You can take a look at a bunch of screenshots from the game and of the Amiibos below.