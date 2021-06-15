LIVE
logo hd live | Nintendo Treehouse
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Metroid Dread
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Nintendo announces new Metroid game, Dread

And it will be coming later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As part of the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, Nintendo just announced a new entry in the Metroid series, Metroid Dread. Set to release later this year on the Switch, the title will see Samus face-off against a variety of terrifying creatures, of biological and robotic design. The title will also be 2D and will have a horror feel to it, as Samus is hunted by robots that seem pretty encouraged at finding and tearing her apart.

The game itself will officially be launching later this year, October 8 to be exact, and at launch, there will be a few new Amiibos to get your hands on: one of Samus from this game, and another of one of the robots that is hunting you.

You can take a look at a bunch of screenshots from the game and of the Amiibos below.

Metroid Dread
Metroid Dread
Metroid DreadMetroid DreadMetroid Dread
Metroid DreadMetroid Dread
Metroid DreadMetroid DreadMetroid Dread
Metroid DreadMetroid Dread

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy