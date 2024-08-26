Nintendo announces new Indie World Direct Edition

HQ

As usual, Nintendo has announced its upcoming Nintendo Direct with barely 24 hours notice. But don't panic, because here we'll have an Indie World: A 40-minute event where we'll see upcoming releases from independent studios on Nintendo Switch, with no first-party in sight.

The Nintendo Direct Indie World will start tomorrow 27 August 2024 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST, and the company has already confirmed that there will be no mention of Nintendo Switch's successor this time either.

What indie titles do you think might be coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming months that will be announced tomorrow?