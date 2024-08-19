Nintendo announces new Direct for tomorrow

HQ

Nintendo has just announced a new Direct for the 20th of August AKA tomorrow. The new Nintendo Direct isn't going to focus on any games, so get the Silksong theories out of your head already.

Instead, it's going to be a 10-minute presentation on the new Nintendo Museum. The Nintendo Museum Direct is going to give us a tour of the new museum opening up in Kyoto, Japan this Autumn.

We're sure to see plenty of nostalgic relics at the museum, and for those who can't make the trip to Kyoto, this is sure to be a good chance to get a glimpse at what we're missing out on. The Nintendo Museum Direct begins at 08:00 BST/ 09:00 CEST on the 20th of August.