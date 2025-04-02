Nintendo announces new Amiibo figures for Zelda... and Street Fighter 6

HQ

Nintendo has announced a new batch of Amiibo figures during the Nintendo Switch 2... but probably not for the games you would expect. It's clear that Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are the marquee games for the new console. However, for Amiibo collectors, the games that have to look forward to are Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment... and Street Fighter 6.

For the new Hyrule Warriors, a new spin-off from Koei Tecmo, Nintendo will release four new figures for the four characters seen in Tears of the Kingdom: Tulin, Yunobo, Sidon, and Riju, which will launch on June 5, the same day the console launches, despite the game launching in winter.

A fifth Amiibo will launch later, for Mineru's Construct.

Then, Street Fighter 6, which launches on June 5, will also come with three new Amiibo figures... and 22 Amiibo cards. The figures are of Luke, Kimberly, and Jamie, and the 22 Amiibo cards will feature all characters from Year 1 of the game.

They will help you customize and save your character's outfit and button settings to the Amiibo figures/cards and load them immediately into the game. Even Smash Bros. figures for Ryu and Ken will work the same way. And they will also give you exclusive in-game content.