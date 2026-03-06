Nintendo announces its Mar10 Day sales

HQ

10 March is 'Mario Day,' and Nintendo is celebrating by announcing new discounts on select Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch games starring Mario. These discounts will be available until 15 March, and although they are not huge discounts, it may be the perfect opportunity to buy one of those games that never goes on sale.

Here are the titles on sale and their prices:



Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Switch) £33.29/€39.99



Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo Switch 2) £50.28/€59.98



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo Switch) £33.29/€39.99



Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) £33.29/€39.99



Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch) £33.29/€39.99



Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo Switch) £33.29/€39.99



Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch) £33.29/€39.99



Are you going to take advantage of any of the sales to buy a Mario game?