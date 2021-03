You're watching Advertisements

You can never have too many Joy-Cons, it's just a fact. And they should all preferably be in different colors. Now a new set has been revealed on Twitter which we assume will make our Swedish branch extra happy.

We're talking about a blue/yellow pair with a Fortnite theme, that also comes with 500 V-Bucks and a download code for in-game cosmetics called Fleet Force Bundle. It launches on June 4, and you can check these beauties out below: