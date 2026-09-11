Nintendo announces Customer Appreciation Sale in the United States to thank players for their support amid Trump's tariffs

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While many regions around the world won't be seeing this sale, Nintendo fans and Switch 1 and 2 owners in the United States will soon be able to take advantage of a very unique and surprising sale, running between September 12 through September 26.

The event is known as the Customer Appreciation Sale and it's Nintendo's way of "saying thank you to Nintendo players for their continued support and is made possible in part by tariff-related refunds."

Yep, now that the Trump administration has been forced to pay back a vast proportion of the money it claimed through the international tariffs that were regarded as illegal earlier this year, Nintendo is looking to pay back the support its US players gave it during this period of ramped up costs.

The Japanese gaming titan explained a tad further: "While Nintendo absorbed most tariff-related costs, the refunds helped make promotions like this one possible."

The sale is regarded as "one of our largest promotions ever," and it will offer discounts of up to 30% on Switch digital games and bundles, physical games, DLC, accessories, amiibo, and apparel. The sale also runs on the eShop, Nintendo Store, and at participating retailers.