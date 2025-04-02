Nintendo announces a new The Legend of Zelda game at the Switch 2 Direct

Considering we only got The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a couple of years ago and we received The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom last year, it seemed unlikely that a brand-new Zelda game would appear at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct show. But that's what we got all the same!

At least in a way... Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has been announced and confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2. The musuo game will serve as a prequel to Tears of the Kingdom by offering up a story that leads into that acclaimed adventure.

Since it will be coming to Switch 2, the hope is that the game will feature significantly improved performance that enables the chaotic gameplay and visuals to thrive.

There was not a date attached to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment's arrival, but we are told that it will be coming to the platform this winter.