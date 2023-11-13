Nintendo announces a new edition of Indie World on November 14

HQ

While it may not be the announcement we've all been waiting for about a Super Nintendo Switch (which even in November could happen at any time), Nintendo has announced that tomorrow, Tuesday 14 November at 18:00 CET, there will be a new edition of Nintendo Indie World.

These recorded streams provide updates on indie games that are already part of the Nintendo Switch line-up or future announcements coming to Nintendo's console in the coming months.

Tomorrow's Nintendo indie World will last around 20 minutes and can be watched on Nintendo's official Twitch and YouTube channels.