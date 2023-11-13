Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Nintendo announces a new edition of Indie World on November 14

Tomorrow we will have previews of recent and upcoming indie titles for Nintendo Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it may not be the announcement we've all been waiting for about a Super Nintendo Switch (which even in November could happen at any time), Nintendo has announced that tomorrow, Tuesday 14 November at 18:00 CET, there will be a new edition of Nintendo Indie World.

These recorded streams provide updates on indie games that are already part of the Nintendo Switch line-up or future announcements coming to Nintendo's console in the coming months.

Tomorrow's Nintendo indie World will last around 20 minutes and can be watched on Nintendo's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Nintendo announces a new edition of Indie World on November 14


Loading next content