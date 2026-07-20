Nintendo announces a big plush Donkey Kong that costs as much as a Switch 2 console

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Nintendo is often considered good at charging a premium for its products, and many draw parallels to Apple. Whatever the case may be, we can only conclude that their latest product is definitely not for everyone, including anyone who doesn't earn top-level executive pay.

They're releasing a rather large (H76.5 × W70 × D136 cm) plush Donkey Kong via the Nintendo Store on November 12, and you can pre-order it right now... for £395.99 / €469.99 - which is exactly the same price the same store charges for a Switch 2 console. Nintendo says there's a limit of one per person, but we doubt there are many people willing to cancel their vacations, sell their car, mortgage their house, and put a kidney up for sale on eBay just to buy two.

If you absolutely must have one, you can pre-order your plushie here; the rest of us can just admire this undeniably charming little guy in the pictures for now.