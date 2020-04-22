Nintendo: Animal Crossing does not feature gay couple

About a a month ago, Gamereactor reported, that Animal Crossing: New Horizons featured Nintendo's first openly gay couple. While playing, you can find either C.J. or Flick wandering around your island, and during the dialogue, it is stated that they are partners. Many thought of this as being romantic partners, but apparently it only means business partners, that business being hosting the island's bug and fishing contests.

Go Nintendo has now revealed, that according to Animal Crossing: New Horizon's official companion guide, C.J. and Flick are "roommates and business partners".

So it seems that Nintendo is still pretty conservative in how they represent their beloved characters.