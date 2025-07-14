Nintendo and Universal has filed the paper work for a Donkey Kong movie

Dansk
Already, when Mario encountered Donkey in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we suspected that the monkey would eventually get his own film. Now Nintendo and Universal Pictures have jointly filed a copyright application for an untitled project, which is described as "Untitled Donkey Kong Project ; Motion picture".
And it's undeniably difficult to interpret that as anything other than Donkey Kong will appear in his own movie soon enough. Exactly when that will be, we do not know, but probably only after The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 (which it probably won't be called at all) premieres in 2026.
Either way, it's obviously great news, because we don't say no to Nintendo on the big screen, do we?