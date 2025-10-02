Nintendo and The Pokémon Company show us how to get around Lumiose City in Pokémon Legends: Z-A with their overview trailer

HQ

It's exactly two weeks until Nintendo, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company unveil the next title in the most lucrative entertainment franchise in history. Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes the formula of the experimental Pokémon Legends: Arceus and combines it with the series' traditional refined systems and mechanics, which we last saw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The first Pokémon game developed with Nintendo Switch 2 in mind is also a bid for a more hybrid model of gameplay that breaks away from the rigid boundaries of the turn-based JRPG. Pokémon Legends Z-A features vertical city exploration, real-time battles and wild urban areas to catch all kinds of Pokémon.

There is also no shortage of new elements, such as stealth to stalk or dodge dangerous Pokémon, as well as certain simulation elements, forging friendships with both humans and Pokémon, and also enjoying the city's cafés and shops.

There's a lot that's new and groundbreaking in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, so don't miss out on all the details in the trailer below.