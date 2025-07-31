Nintendo and Square Enix unveil The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

HQ

Rounding off the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase were two games from Square Enix. One was Octopath Traveler 0. The other was a brand-new HD 2D RPG called The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.

Taking place in the fantasy world of Philabeldia, humanity is down to one last city in the world. Huther is protected by a magic spell that keeps out all of the roaming beast tribes, but as protagonist Elliot, you're going to head out to see if you can find a way to save humanity.

Alongside the helpful fairy Faie, you'll fight your way through golems, beasts, and all the other obstacles that stand in your way, with quick, reactive combat that sees you use seven weapon types to your advantage.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales launches in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2.