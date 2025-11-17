Nintendo and Sony Pictures react to leaks by sharing the first official photos from The Legend of Zelda Movie set

HQ

Last week, leaked videos from the New Zealand set of The Legend of Zelda movie, starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda, began to spread like wildfire. These images gave us clues not only to what both characters will look like on screen, but also confirmed other cast members of the as-yet-unannounced film, such as Severance actress Dichen Lachman, who will presumably be Princess Zelda's mentor and guardian, Impa.

Of course, neither the Sony Pictures production company and Nintendo will have been very happy that certain information and images have been released ahead of time and without their control, and so they must have reacted quickly to share with the media and networks the first official images of the film. They show Link and Zelda, characterised as the pair of characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which could indicate that the aesthetic they are going to maintain for the entire film trilogy will be based on the last two main games in the series.

Shigeru Miyamoto has spoken directly to Nintendo's official Twitter account to ask for calm and get the conversation back on track: "The release is some time away, so we'd appreciate it if you would wait patiently and look forward to it."

While the leak may have been somewhat unfortunate for the production, hopefully this will also encourage the full cast to be revealed soon.

The Legend of Zelda will be released in cinemas on 7 May 2027.