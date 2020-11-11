English
Follow us
news

Nintendo and Sony congratulate Microsoft for Xbox Series launch

There are no bitter feelings here!

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Even though fanboy wars are still a real thing, console manufacturers have moved away from this a long time ago. And when Microsoft launched Xbox Series S and X yesterday, Nintendo and Sony both once again proved how the industry has matured.

The Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, posted the following on Twitter (with the mentioned @XboxP3 being the Xbox boss Phil Spencer):

"Congratulations to @Xbox @XboxP3 on the launch of Xbox Series X | S today."

Both the official Xbox account and Phil Spencer replied and thanked. And Sony was being friendly as well, as the Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst tweeted:

"Congratulations and best of luck to #Xbox for their launch."

Hulst's tweet also included a retweet from the official PlayStation account that also shared their best wishes. Spencer replied here as well-wishing: "good luck to you and the teams on your launch." All in all, this is a friendly reminder that video games have grown up and become a much better place.

Nintendo and Sony congratulate Microsoft for Xbox Series launch


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy