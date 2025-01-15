Nintendo and Sea Life are collaborating on an Animal Crossing experience

HQ

Nintendo has announced a new partnership with none other than Sea Life, an aquarium centre with locations all around the United Kingdom. This collaboration is particularly themed around Animal Crossing and it has the aim of taking visitors on an experience with Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters, all while being surrounded by amazing sea creatures from all around the world.

We can expect a guided tour to be offered that will take visitors around the "Sea Life Islands", where they will meet residents like Aurora and Octavian, and even engage in fossil digs and attempt to find Gulliver, who has once again got lost and washed up on a beach somewhere.

Visitors will be able to collect stamps and learn facts about sea creatures, and even be able to purchase merchandise about the experience at the end of the journey too.

Speaking about this collaboration, Sea Life London's general manager Catherine Pritchford has stated: "Our guests will be taken on a journey alongside characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, all whilst surrounded by the thousands of amazing creatures that we have in our attractions, from Green Sea Turtles to Zebra Sharks in this enriching, fun and unique adventure with family or friends."

The first experience will open at Sea Life Manchester from February 8 until March 9, and will then be followed by events in Birmingham in April/May, Brighton in May/June, London in June/July, and Chessington World of Adventures in August.