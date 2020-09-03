Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Nintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwear

Be prepared to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary in style.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo still hasn't said much about Mario's 35th anniversary this year, but fortunately, we have leaks. There has been plenty of rumors of HD-remasters of older Mario games and also other fun things, and now yet another project has leaked. On the Australian Foot Locker website, you can now check out the result of a collaboration between Puma and Nintendo called 'Puma x Nintendo RS Dreamers' - and they're actually quite good looking.

According to Foot Locker, they are launching tomorrow and are priced at £99 (€111 /$180). What do you think of these kickers?

Nintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwear
Nintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwearNintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwearNintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwear
Nintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwearNintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwear

Thanks Nintendo Life



Loading next content