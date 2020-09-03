Nintendo and Puma to release Mario-inspired footwear

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo still hasn't said much about Mario's 35th anniversary this year, but fortunately, we have leaks. There has been plenty of rumors of HD-remasters of older Mario games and also other fun things, and now yet another project has leaked. On the Australian Foot Locker website, you can now check out the result of a collaboration between Puma and Nintendo called 'Puma x Nintendo RS Dreamers' - and they're actually quite good looking.

According to Foot Locker, they are launching tomorrow and are priced at £99 (€111 /$180). What do you think of these kickers?

