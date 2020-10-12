English
Nintendo and Puma announce new round of Mario-sneakers

The shoes are inspired by both Super Mario 64 and Sunshine.

Nintendo has all kinds of collaborations currently due to the fact that Super Mario has his 35th anniversary this year. Now they have revealed a new round of Puma sneakers, called Future Rider, Clyde, and RS-Fast, all of them with themes from Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Future Rider is based on Super Mario 64, and are the most "Mario-ish" of the bunch with typical Mario colors. Clyde is based on Super Mario Sunshine, which probably is the cleanest shoe that also sports a Formstripe with the inspiration of water. Finally, there's RS-Fast, a shoe with mainly cold colors and a star.

These will be released in the US on November 27 for $90, but neither pricing nor a release date has been confirmed for Europe yet.

Thanks, Hype Beast.



