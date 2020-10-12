Nintendo and Puma announce new round of Mario-sneakers

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has all kinds of collaborations currently due to the fact that Super Mario has his 35th anniversary this year. Now they have revealed a new round of Puma sneakers, called Future Rider, Clyde, and RS-Fast, all of them with themes from Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Future Rider is based on Super Mario 64, and are the most "Mario-ish" of the bunch with typical Mario colors. Clyde is based on Super Mario Sunshine, which probably is the cleanest shoe that also sports a Formstripe with the inspiration of water. Finally, there's RS-Fast, a shoe with mainly cold colors and a star.

These will be released in the US on November 27 for $90, but neither pricing nor a release date has been confirmed for Europe yet.

Thanks, Hype Beast.