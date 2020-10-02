Nintendo and Mojang talked about Steve joining Smash Bros for five years

You're watching Advertisements

One of the biggest titles for Switch is Minecraft, which has been released in collaboration between Microsoft and Nintendo and does actually have Super Mario assets. With the overall popularity of Minecraft and being the best selling game of all time, it made a whole lot of sense when Sora and Nintendo yesterday revealed that the next character joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is variations of Steve (Alex, Enderman and Zombie confirmed) from Minecraft.

So how long has this been in the making then? Today, we got a clue regarding this from the former Mojang and Minecraft business developer Daniel Kaplan, who reveals on Twitter that the discussions started with Nintendo a whopping "five" years ago. This doesn't mean the development started right away, but that's how long this has been something talked about and considered.

The director, Masahiro Sakurai, explained yesterday that Steve is in fact one of the harder characters to create:

"We have to rework all our existing stages so that blocks can be placed in them."

As there is currently 109 stages in Super Smash Bros Ultimate (a 110th is coming with Steve), we really understand how much effort that actually went into this. But how surprised are you that this has been brewing for five years?

Thanks Go Nintendo