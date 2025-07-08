Nintendo and Crocs announce special Animal Crossing partnership

HQ

Crocs, one of the world's best-known footwear brands, has announced its first collaboration with Nintendo to create a pair of trainers featuring a popular IP. The shoes, which are aimed at both adults and children, will go on sale from 26 August.

Specifically, the models are the "Animal Crossing Platform Clog" for adults and the "Animal Crossing Classic Clog" for children. Both pairs of slippers feature colour palettes and motifs from the game, as well as small images of well-known characters such as Tom Nook or K.K. Slider. They will be on sale at authorised retailers and also from the Crocs website at a price of $69.99 for the adult pair and $54.99 for the children's pair.

Are you going to get your hands on these shoes?

Nintendo

This is an ad: