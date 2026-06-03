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Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo and Crocs announce a Super Mario collaboration

Next month, we can look forward to no less than five different pairs of Crocs clogs based on different characters.

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Crocs and collaborations are now a combination as inevitable as cinnamon buns and ice-cold milk, coffee and Mondays, or Pokémon and forcing to animals to fight for their lives. Now yet another one has been unveiled, and we're guessing Gamereactor readers will find this one a bit more interesting than most.

The manufacturer of the ultra-comfortable (but aesthetically controversial among the fashion elite) Crocs slippers has now announced, together with Nintendo, that a Super Mario collaboration called the Crocs x Super Mario Collection is on the way. This effectively means five different models based on Super Mario, Mario, Yoshi, Bowser, and Peach, all with matching Jibbitz and additional ones available for purchase for those who really want to pimp their kicks.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

You can check out these beauties below. They go on sale July 15 and will be available via the Crocs online store, the Nintendo Store, and well-stocked shoe retailers worldwide. We know from experience that popular Crocs models tend to sell out faster than you can say "Let's-a go!", so be sure to act promptly if you're hoping to snag a pair.

This isn't the first time Crocs and Nintendo have collaborated, and they have previously released clogs based on both Pokémon and Animal Crossing.

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Super Mario Bros. WonderScore

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Mario and his friends are back in a fresh and exciting 2D platformer that takes the crew to the lush, vibrant, and fantastical Flower Kingdom.



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