news

Nintendo and Black Milk collaborate to create Mario-inspired clothing

Another brand steps forward to help Nintendo celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary.

Nintendo has worked with Black Milk before, an Australian brand for women, mainly known for its stylish leggings. With Super Mario turning 35, they have now announced on Twitter that they are in cahoots again for a new collection:

"Enjoy #SuperMario35 in style, @BlackMilkTweets clothing inspired by #SuperMario will be available for purchase starting at 5pm (ET) on 10/5. A lookbook sneak peek will be available on 9/30."

A first teaser of what's to come was also shared, which you check out below. What do you think of this?

