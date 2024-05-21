Nintendo agrees to buy Switch port studio Shiver Entertainment

HQ

As many of you know, Embracer Group is significantly reducing its portfolio of companies and staff as part of a massive restructuring of its business. Gearbox and Saber Interactive have new owners, while Free Radical Design had to close. Now we know the fate of another of the Swedish giant's studios, although this one seems to have found another, more stable parent company.

Embracer Group and Nintendo have agreed to buy 100% of Shiver Entertainment, the Miami-based studio that specialises in making Nintendo Switch versions of big titles. Their recent major works include Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy, so it seems clear that Nintendo has a plan for the future with them. If you ask us, it's possible that the studio will continue its current activity by porting some big games from other platforms to the Nintendo Switch's successor, which is due later this (fiscal) year.

Shiver joins Next Level (developers of Luigi's Mansion 3) and Retro Studios (Metroid Prime 4) as Nintendo's third North American studio.

