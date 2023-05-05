Nintendo against piracy: DMCA takedowns on Github crack down on Switch emulation

HQ

Nintendo has never hidden its iron fist against anyone who seeks to pirate its properties and games. The company is currently facing a crisis caused by leaked copies of its next big release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and many of us expected a strong response to go after those responsible. As it turns out, the backlash will be even greater.

As exposed by Twitter user Simon Aarons, Nintendo has begun broad DMCA takedowns on Github, a popular code repository where developers share their creations for public use, including programs that allow emulation of Nintendo Switch games.

Claims even include "legitimate" tools such as Lockpick, which can be used to access the keys to games you already own. Clearly, its official use would be to preserve a backup copy, but we all know that it can also be used to distribute copies illegally.

It seems that, in any case, the policy regarding game emulation on Nintendo's hybrid console is going to be much tougher, and this may not be Nintendo's last move in its crusade.