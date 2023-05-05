Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nintendo against piracy: DMCA takedowns on Github crack down on Switch emulation

Action following the Tears of the Kingdom leaks.

Nintendo has never hidden its iron fist against anyone who seeks to pirate its properties and games. The company is currently facing a crisis caused by leaked copies of its next big release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and many of us expected a strong response to go after those responsible. As it turns out, the backlash will be even greater.

As exposed by Twitter user Simon Aarons, Nintendo has begun broad DMCA takedowns on Github, a popular code repository where developers share their creations for public use, including programs that allow emulation of Nintendo Switch games.

Claims even include "legitimate" tools such as Lockpick, which can be used to access the keys to games you already own. Clearly, its official use would be to preserve a backup copy, but we all know that it can also be used to distribute copies illegally.

It seems that, in any case, the policy regarding game emulation on Nintendo's hybrid console is going to be much tougher, and this may not be Nintendo's last move in its crusade.

