Nintendo adds two violent classics to their subscription service

It was a fall that many had feared would be a bit dull for Switch owners as Nintendo is currently warming up with its upcoming Switch 2, which we are supposed to have a look at no later than March 31. But... that's certainly not the case, as we've been eating good with both The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree, with Mario & Luigi: Brothership waiting around the corner.

In addition, Nintendo has been loading up on a bunch of retro for its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service, and now they've stocked up again. Without any notice, both Nintendo 64 games Shadow Man and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil have been added to the service and can be downloaded for some hard-boiled action.

Both games received positive reviews at the time of release, showing that Nintendo doesn't mind adding some more adult titles to its service. We therefore hope that this will also include Conker in the near future, and we're not alone in that, are we...?