Nintendo adds three classic Mario Game Boy titles to its Switch Online service

We got plenty of future announcements, such as release dates for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake during Mario Day, but Nintendo also treated us to a look at the franchise's past. Three classic Game Boy games are being added to the Switch Online service on Tuesday: Mario Golf, Mario Tennis, and Dr Mario.

These aren't some of the most popular entries in the series, but it's nice to see that even more of the Italian plumber's adventures have been preserved for future generations. Some of the Mario Game Boy titles we're still missing on the service include Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, Game & Watch Gallery 2, and the original Super Mario Land.