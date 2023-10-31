Nintendo adds Castlevania Legends and two other classic titles to its Switch Online service

HQ

Right out of the blue, Nintendo has treated fans by adding three new titles to its Switch Online service: two for its NES app and one for its Game Boy app.

These titles include The Mysterious Murasame Castle (1986), Devil World (1984), and Castlevania Legends (1998). Both The Mysterious Murasame Castle and Devil World were originally released on the Famicom in Japan and can be played via the NES app. This makes the first time that Devil World has received localised release in North America (it came to Europe at the later date of 1987).

Perhaps the most interesting inclusion here is Castlevania Legends which released on the original Game Boy in 1998. Taking place before the first Castlevania game, Legends sees players take on the role of Sonia Belmont - first of the legendary Vampire Hunters.