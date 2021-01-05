Nintendo acquires Next Level Games, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Mario Strikers' creators

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has acquired Next Level Games, the Canadian studio, based in Vancouver, which has been collaborating with the Japanese giant for years and, last but not least, has worked on the hugely successful platform/adventure game Luigi's Mansion 3.

Starting from March 1st, Next Level Games will officially join the great Nintendo family, becoming a full-fledged subsidiary company. In the past, the studio has worked on other big games for Nintendo, including Super Mario Strikers for Game Cube, Mario Strikers Charged and Punch-Out !! for Wii, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and Metroid Prime: Federation Force for 3DS, and the excellent Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch (you can read our review).

At the moment, we don't know what Next Level Games is working on, but according to some rumours, the studio is developing a new Mario sports game for Switch - perhaps the beloved game Mario Strikers?