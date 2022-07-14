Nintendo acquires new studio focused on making movies and series of its games

HQ

Nintendo has announced that it is acquiring Dynamo Pictures. The Tokyo-based company specialises in computer-generated animation productions for film, anime, games and television, as well as motion capture and video distribution work.

Nintendo plans to acquire 100% of Dynamo and turn it into a wholly owned subsidiary, in a deal expected to be completed by October 3. Nintendo is even already planning to change the company's name to Nintendo Pictures, with the Kyoto-based company using it to "focus on developing visual content using Nintendo IP."

Although the first thing that comes to mind is that this acquisition will result in new animated movies and TV series of Nintendo characters in the future (such as the future movie that will feature Chris Pratt voicing Mario), it should be noted that Dynamo also specialises in the development of visual content for games. Dynamo has also worked with Nintendo in the past, collaborating on the cinematics for Metroid: Other M, and produced a series of Pikmin "shorts" in collaboration with Shigeru Miyamoto for Wii U and 3DS.

The company also collaborated on the developments of Final Fantasy XIII-2, Death Stranding, Nier Replicant, Monster Hunter World and Persona 5.

What do you think, will we have more movies with Nintendo's new label in the coming years?