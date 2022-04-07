Nintendo 64's Mario Golf aims for the hole on Nintendo Switch next week

HQ

Nintendo Switch's NSO + Expansion Pack catalogue is getting bigger month by month. Following the F-Zero X's arrival in March, players have a rendezvous with certain plumber-golfer on 15 April, as Mario Golf (Nintendo 64) arrives.

Mario's second golf game, released on the N64 in 1999, comes back 23 years later thanks to Nintendo hybrid's retro catalogue. With 14 characters, six championships and modes such as Speed Golf, Ring Shot or even mini-golf, it aims to offer lot of things to do for fans who love playing some crazy golf. Like other old N64 games with local multiplayer, Mario Golf will have online multiplayer on Switch to play with friends.

Another classic game added to Nintendo Switch through its Expansion Pack. Are you getting your golf clubs ready?