Ninjas in Pyjamas withdraw Ukraine support after Chinese demands

The Swedish esport team Ninjas In Pyjamas was one of many that during the last year, via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, showed its support for Ukraine, but now it appears after a report by the esport journalist that NiP has distanced itself from these views. Every single one of the posts where it announced its support for Ukraine has now been removed, and according to the report, demands have also been made for the team members to remove all support for Ukraine from their private channels, following Chinese demands on the organisation. Ninjas in Pajama's CEO has apparently written the following explanation to his employees: "It's new times when you want to go into China."

Richard Lewis:

"NiP CEO Hicham Chahine specifically requesting for their post to be deleted and to remove all Ukraine related posts as Riot China is pissed."

