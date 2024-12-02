English
EA Sports FC 25

Ninjas in Pyjamas teams up with Juventus for EA Sports FC Pro season

Ollelito will represent both organisations in the coming season.

Recently, the 2024/25 EA Sports FC Pro season kicked off, as action began in November but will continue all the way until late spring when the finals are held. With this season still in its infancy, the Swedish Ninjas in Pyjamas has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Serie A team Juventus to ensure that they have an EA Sports FC Pro player competing for them.

This partnership will see Olle "Ollelito" Arbin representing both organisations for the first time later this week when he appears at the eSupercup in Florence. We're told that Ollelito is on loan to Juventus from NIP, meaning he will sport the iconic black and white kit when he appears in tournaments.

Ollelito stated: "I'm super happy and grateful to be joining such a storied team as Juventus. I will give my everything to bring trophies to the club."

Will you be watching the eSupercup later this week?

EA Sports FC 25

