Ninjas in Pyjamas presents new Apex Legends team

Ninjas in Pyjamas has signed a new roster that will represent it in the world of competitive Apex Legends in the near future. Ahead of the Esports World Cup in the summer, which will feature the Apex Legends Global Series Midseason tournament, the Swedish organisation has brought on three new players who will be working together with its existing coach.

The three players include Nicholas "Vein" Hobbs, Matias "Kurev" Riffel, and Cole "McLovin" Wilson, each of whom will be coached by Elias "raven" Ghribi. The team will be appearing in the ALGS for the rest of the season, and hopefully also at the Esports World Cup in the summer, if it can qualify for the action.

The squad will also be competing in a new region going forward, as it is forsaking its spot in EMEA Apex to instead try its hand in North America instead. Speaking about what it expects of these three new players, NIP state:

"This squad brings a mix of experience, firepower and raw potential. Nicholas 'Vein' Hobbs, an Apex veteran, leads with relentless aggression and clutch plays. Matias 'Kurev' Riffel adds sharp mechanics and hunger to prove himself on the biggest stage. Cole 'McLovin' Wilson rounds out the trio with smart decision-making and composure under pressure."