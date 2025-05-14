Ninjas in Pyjamas extends r1nkle, tying him to the organisation until 2028

HQ

The Swedish Ninjas in Pyjamas has announced a big contract extension that affects its Counter-Strike 2 squad. The organisation has announced that it has tied down one of its core players until 2028, with Artem "r1nkle" Moroz set to sport the team's colours for the next two and a half seasons at least.

NIP hopes that locking down r1nkle will help catapult them up the CS2 rankings and to have them competing for trophies and tournament victories. In the announcement blog post, we're told:

"During his time at NIP, r1nkle has become one of the most sought-after AWPers in the game. With his unrivaled aim, relentless aggression, and love for clutches and quick flicks, r1nkle has become a fan-favorite in record time and fans will be thrilled to know they've got years of clip-worthy plays to look forward to as r1nkle continues to shine in the neon-yellow."

NIP has made a multitude of moves in relation to its CS2 squad in 2025 alone, but perhaps this signals a change where the team locks down a core group of stars to enable it to build and grow for the future.