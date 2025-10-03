Ninjas in Pyjamas brings on former Team Falcons head to lead its esports endeavours

HQ

Swedish esports organisation Ninjas in Pyjamas has revealed its latest signing, coming in the form of a new COO for its entire esports division. Grant Rousseau will be leaving behind Team Falcons where he has helped the team win not one but two Esports World Cups, all in favour of looking to help NIP grow and achieve its silverware ambitions.

As noted by the team in a social media post, we're told: "The two-time Esports World Cup winner will lead the continued growth across our esports division and oversee operations across our global teams to bring NIP back to the top of competitive gaming".

Rousseau has also commented on this career change in a post of his own, where he adds: "When I first met [CEO] ChahineHicham many months back, I was nothing but impressed with the passion and love for the brand, combined with a very clear ambition and set of goals for the company. He was someone I wanted to work with immediately.

"There is such a strong foundation here, together with the storied historical success of this amazing brand, and so I am joining to do my part to continue this brand's path back to the top of all things esports."

