Ninjas in Pyjamas are trying their hand at game publishing

It's quite common these days to see esports organisations expanding into new areas and sectors. This could be fashion and lifestyle or, for the case of Ninjas in Pyjamas, exploring the realm of video game publishing.

The Swedish team has launched a dedicated game publishing division that will "be multifaceted, focusing on esports-oriented titles, as well as exploring opportunities in various game categories."

As for what this means in practice, NIP also adds: "This approach includes developing mini-games for social media platforms, mobile games, and PC games, enabling the Company to cater to a wide range of player preferences and capitalize on emerging market trends."

The NIP game publishing division will be operated and run by Hang "Allen" Sui, COO of the NIP Group. Speaking about this role and what will be expected of it, co-CEO Hicham Chahine has added:

"Under Allen's leadership and with our team's passion for gaming, we are well-positioned to make a significant impact in the industry. This expansion not only diversifies our business but also strengthens our ability to connect with our global audience in new and exciting ways."

There has not been any mention as of yet in regard to which game NIP will publish first.