Ninjas, birds on skateboards and more RPG's coming for Xbox Game Pass

With two weeks left of September, Microsoft has now decided to reveal what we can expect from Xbox Game Pass during this period. It's an unusually big mix of genres and concepts so most gamers should be able to find something they fancy.

We are especially glad for the RPG Astria Ascending, ninja action in Aragami 2, the original Sable and the very weird SkateBird - all of which are being added to the subscription service on their respective launch date. Here's the full list of all new additions:

• Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 15

• I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16

• SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16

• Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16

• Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 17

• Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23

• Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23

• Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23

• Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) - September 23

• Lemnis Gate (Console and PC) - September 28

• Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 30

• Unsighted (Console and PC) - September 30

• Phoenix Point (Console) - October 1

There are also perks and Xbox Cloud Gaming titles getting touch support. You can read more about this and the listed games above over here.

As usual, it's not only fun and games, as a few titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass as well. Say goodbye to these titles on September 30. If you wish to keep them, you have up to 20% discount with Xbox Game Pass until they are removed.

• Drake Hollow (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Ikenfell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Night in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Kathy Rain (PC)

• Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and Console)