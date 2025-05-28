Ninjas and vengeance galore in new story trailer for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

HQ

The first game to be released from the grand investment in legacy brands announced by Sega during The Game Awards 2023 looks to be Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. Here, the iconic ninja Joe Musashi is back again, out for revenge after the evil organization ENE Corp attacked his home town, Oboro Village.

Unfortunately for ENE Corp, Musashi happens to be one hell of a ninja who armed with katana and shurikens, and with first-class knowledge of both Ninjutsu and Ninpo will put a stop to their rampage.

Now we have a new story trailer where developer Lizardcube (Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, Streets of Rage 4) gives us a deep dive into the narrative complete with beautiful art that will definitely make Japan and ninja enthusiasts smile from ear to ear. Check it out below - August 29th is launch day for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.