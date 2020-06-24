Cookies

The Messenger

Ninjas and sci-fi confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in July

The coming month will see another changing of the guard with new games added and others taken away from the subscription service.

June is almost over, but Microsoft has just announced a new round of games that will be added to Xbox Game Pass before July arrives. We're talking about four titles in total and they're from varied genres and they've all have got good reviews, so we'd say it is worth checking them out. Here are all the games:

• Night Call (Console) - June 24
• Observation (Console & PC) - June 25
• Streets of Rogue (Console) - June 25
• The Messenger (Console) - June 25

The Messenger

Unfortunately, there are also games leaving the service on June 30. So if you want to try out any of these - we suggest you do it now:

  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (PC)

  • Die for Valhalla! (PC)

  • Life is Strange 2 (Console)

  • Metal Slug X (Console & PC)

  • Metro Exodus (Console & PC)

  • Neon Chrome (Console & PC)

  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Console & PC)

  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console & PC)

  • The Flame in the Flood (Console & PC)

