Ninjas and sci-fi confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in July

June is almost over, but Microsoft has just announced a new round of games that will be added to Xbox Game Pass before July arrives. We're talking about four titles in total and they're from varied genres and they've all have got good reviews, so we'd say it is worth checking them out. Here are all the games:

• Night Call (Console) - June 24

• Observation (Console & PC) - June 25

• Streets of Rogue (Console) - June 25

• The Messenger (Console) - June 25

Unfortunately, there are also games leaving the service on June 30. So if you want to try out any of these - we suggest you do it now:

