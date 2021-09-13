LIVE
Ninjala

Ninjala's Season 7 has launched

This latest season's theme is horror.

Right before the past weekend, developer Gungho Online announced that the Season 7 of their highly popular action game Ninjala finally launched.

The theme of S7 is "horror". This update introduces a new "Last Ninja Standing!" game mode, two new gum weapons "Paw-xing Gloves" and "Ogre Gloves", UI improvements, the default BGM adjustments, gum weapon parameter adjustments, battle tweaks, and issue fixes, etc.

More details and the full patch note can be found on the official website. Meanwhile, a new trailer has also been released, you can check it here:

Ninjala

