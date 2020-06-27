Ninjala tops one million downloads in less than 24 hours

You're watching Advertisements

Are there too many online multiplayer games out there? The same week we heard about Bleeding Edge's issues on Steam (where it has less than 30 concurrent players), a new game has launched to instant success. This sweet ninja actioner was released on Thursday exclusively for Nintendo Switch and just a few hours later, GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Twitter that it had been downloaded more than one million times.

The Japanese developer and publisher is celebrating the game's positive start but at the same time, the team has also apologised for a few server problems with a gift. Every player will receive 100 Jala and 10 x Ippon Gum (Flame) weapon skins for free.

Server issues aside, this is a huge landmark for a new IP, although it helps that Ninjala is free-to-play (with microtransactions for skins and clothes that don't affect gameplay). There is also an offline Story Mode sold separately in chapters, with Chapter One available now and temporarily discounted.