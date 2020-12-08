Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Ninjala

Ninjala teams up with Puzzle & Dragons for new event

Details on the free-to-play game's fourth season have also been teased.

The guys behind the colourful free-to-play brawler Ninjala have announced that another collaboration is currently taking place within the game. This time the crossover is with Puzzle & Dragons - a popular mobile title that is described as a puzzle game and RPG hybrid. During this event, new avatars, BGM tracks, and decorations inspired by the collaborating series are available.

Alongside the crossover, Season 4 for Ninjala has also been teased. The fourth season is set to run from January 7, 2021 to March 24, 2021 and will bring tons of new content to the game. One exciting new addition the developers teased is a new London-themed stage, which features a giant clock tower and is set during the night. Two new katana weapons are also set to be on their way and these are interestingly titled the Scrap Saber and Chewing V.

Ninjala

