Ninjala open beta dates come with a new developer diary

Free-to-play and battle royale are terms usually linked to shooter games, but mobile experts GungHo Online Entertainment are entering a different field with Ninjala. The Nintendo Switch exclusive bring melee action battles at a smaller scale featuring multiplayer for eight players in free for all or as two teams of four on May 28. But everybody has been invited to try it in advance.

GungHo Online is holding an open beta event the 28 and the 29 of April. Playing time will be pre-set and divided into three slots of one hour of duration each according to plan:



April 28 from 20:00 to 20:59 UK/PT or from 21:00 to 21:50 CEST



April 29 from 04:00 to 04:59 UK/PT or from 05:00 to 05:50 CEST



April 29 from 12:00 to 12:59 UK/PT or from 13:00 to 13:50 CEST



There is no better way to learn the basics than with a controller in your hands but GungHo Online President Kazuki Morishita (responsible of game design and story on Ninjala) and game Director Motoki Kaneda make themselves available as remote teachers for you. Take a look at the second developer diary, focused on the Shinobi Energy bar, the Chambara Action attacks, the Gum Guard and how to score more points with IPPONs. At the beginning of the video, Morishita also introduces Ninjala's different game modes and menus.

Do you like what you see?