GungHo Online released its bright and colourful free-to-play title Ninjala last week, on June 24, and the game has already managed to reach 2 million downloads, which is mighty impressive considering the fact that it's exclusive to Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch.

We're checking the game out on today's GR Live stream and if you want to join us in chat, head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).